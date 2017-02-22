Former Theater Owner Pleads Guilty in Child Porn Case

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP)– The former owner of an Ocean City theater has pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein said in a statement Tuesday that 57-year-old David Edward Weatherholtz had sexual contact with at least four minors, including family members and a child whom he mentored and taught as owner of the OC Jamboree theater.
Weatherholtz was arrested by an undercover detective with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office who posed as a 13-year-old boy. Weatherholtz had arranged to meet him at a Snow Hill restaurant. Police then searched his home and found child pornography.
According to the plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of 50 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for May 19.
