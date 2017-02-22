New Bus Routes Link Baltimore with Kent Island, Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Transit Administration says two new bus routes will link Baltimore with Kent Island and Annapolis.
The agency says in a news release that the routes will begin March 1.
Commuter Bus 210 will have three morning trips starting on Kent Island with stops in Annapolis. There also will be two morning trips starting in Annapolis with other stops in Anne Arundel County before arriving in Baltimore.
The afternoon route 210 will reverse service to Annapolis and Kent Island, with five trips going to Annapolis and three continuing to Kent Island.
Commuter Bus 215 will have three morning roundtrips starting in Baltimore and ending in Annapolis. The afternoon route will provide reverse service to Baltimore.
Service will operate on weekdays. The first two weeks, rides will be free.
