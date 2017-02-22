Parents Pick Kids Up Early As Teachers Stage ‘Sick Out’ At Baltimore School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Children were turned away from class today as teachers staged a “sick out” at Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta is on the scene.

She says parents are currently picking up their kids early, saying the school called them and said there are no teachers. Students are being permitted to stay until 2:30 p.m.

Parents she spoke with say they are not upset with the teachers and believe their actions send a strong message about budget cuts and pay for teachers.

Late last month, the school system announced that they are gearing up to lay off more than 1,000 employees as a way to close a $130 million budget gap.

Baltimore Teacher’s Union released the following statement responding to the “sick out”:

“The Baltimore Teachers Union is working to find a solution to the proposed cuts to teachers, paraprofessionals, and school-related support staff in Baltimore City Schools. Currently, we are having conversations with state officials in Annapolis, our City Council representatives, and the Mayor’s office to find creative ways to keep our teachers and support staff in the classroom so our children will continue to receive a quality education. This budget gap is a multifaceted issue that requires time and multiple partners to resolve, and the BTU is committed to seeing this process through to the end. “Any action that is perceived as a strike is illegal, and is neither condoned, nor supported, by the Baltimore Teachers Union. These actions negatively impact the classroom and put teachers and our students at risk.”

One student said she watched a movie and played in the gym Wednesday, doing no school work between the time she was dropped off and when she was picked up.

