Police Search for Annapolis Bank Robber

February 22, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, Howard Bank robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank in Annapolis Wednesday.

At about 2:56 p.m., police say a black man who looked to be in his 40’s or 50’s walked into the Howard Bank located at 116 Defense Highway and demanded money from a teller.

The teller complied and gave the suspect money. The suspect did not show or say he had a weapon.

No one was injured.

If anyone knows anything about the incident, you’re asked to call police.

