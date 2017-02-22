Police Search for Annapolis Bank Robber

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank in Annapolis Wednesday.
At about 2:56 p.m., police say a black man who looked to be in his 40’s or 50’s walked into the Howard Bank located at 116 Defense Highway and demanded money from a teller.
The teller complied and gave the suspect money. The suspect did not show or say he had a weapon.
No one was injured.
If anyone knows anything about the incident, you’re asked to call police.
