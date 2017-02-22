Teacher Asked To Remove Diversity Posters Amid ‘Anti-Trump’ Claims

Westminster, Md. (WJZ) –A Carroll County high school is causing controversy after administrators ask teacher to take down posters displayed in their classroom.
According to the Carroll County Times, some classrooms at Westminster High School displayed “We the People” posters that depicted Latina, Muslim and African-American women in the same red, white and blue schematic of the “Hope” election posters for Barack Obama.
Administrators deemed the posters as anti-Trump and taking a political stance against the President. According to school officials, school policy prohibits teachers from trying to sway students.
A Carroll County School spokeswoman said teachers could display political posters if it is the part of the curriculum, but must show both sides and not support one side over the other.
Sarah Wack, a 2012 graduate of Westminster, has started a GoFundMe page to print free t-shirts that display the same images for students to wear. She says the students who choose to participate will wear the shirts on March 1. The balance will be donated to The Amplifier Foundation, the organization that commissioned the art work that was created by Shepard Fairey.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook