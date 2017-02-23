5 Charged In Connection With Alleged MS-13 Gang Slaying

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police have charged three people, including a 17-year-old, with murder for a slaying last month they say is connected to the MS-13 street gang.

Two women, ages 18 and 19, faces lesser charges of conspiracy to commit a felony in connection with the slaying.

Prince William County police said the three males, ranging in age from 17 to 24, were arrested Thursday morning in Newton, Pennsylvania. The two women were arrested near Baltimore Feb. 12.

The victim, 21-year-old Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas of Fairfax, was found last month on the banks of the Potomac River near Dumfries.

Police have said that Sosa Rivas’ death is connected to the slaying of 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Fairfax County Police have charged 10 people in connection with her death.

