Mt. Airy Home Go Up in Flames

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 1900 block of South Main Street Thursday.
At about 5:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the fire and were able to put it out around 7:50 p.m.
A mother and her two sons lived in the home but were not home at the time of the fire.
Two firefighter were transported to the hospital for exhaustion and are expected to be OK.
The house has been deemed a total loss and the Red Cross is helping the family.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook