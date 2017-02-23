Two Women Arrested For Multi-County Heroin Distribution Operation

February 23, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Heroin arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested two women as part of an investigation into a multi-county heroin distribution operation.

26-year-old Shauquetta Dotson and 28-year-old Latece Greer both face multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The initial investigation began in St. Mary’s County.

During the investigation, authorities searched a home occupied by Dotson and Greer, and found a number of items, including drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Dotson and Greer were arrested Tuesday.

