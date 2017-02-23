Weather Blog: Near Record High Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Record high temperatures are still expected to be challenged Thursday and Friday, where records are in the mid or upper 70s.
While we’ll be paying close attention to this ‘hit or miss’ shower potential during the next 36 hours, we also must remember that the bulk of the rain which will occur in areas east of the Appalachians the next few days is expected around here later on Saturday or early Saturday night.
In the so-called ‘warm sector’ on Friday, most places between interior southern New England and central Maryland/Virginia will encounter the warmest day of this recent stretch.
