Weather Blog: Near Record High

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Well we almost did it today. We fell just one degree shy of tying a record high that was set back in 1874!!
We managed to peak out at 77 degrees! Tomorrow with the same southerly wind flow ,and a more humid atmosphere- can I even say that in February?? We should again reach the mid 70’s!
On Saturday, a cold front, which will be accompanied by showers and even a gusty thunderstorm will put an end to this mini heat wave! Much cooler and breezy conditions on Saturday night will remind us its still February!
Sunday will be chilly or actually near normal, with a breeze and a lot of sun. Enjoy the weather!
