1 Killed, 1 Injured in Late Night Essex Crash

February 24, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Car Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One man is killed and another is in critical condition after the truck they were in flipped over and ejected both the driver and the passenger.

A 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500, was traveling southbound on Wilson Point Road near Alder Drive in Essex around 11:24 p.m. Thursday when the driver lost control, struck multiple parked cars, and rolled over.

Both occupants, who police believe were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the truck.

Police responded and found the passenger, Bryan Derek Mast, 28, dead at the scene.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

