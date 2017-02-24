9 People Shot, 1 Killed Within Few Bloody Hours in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– In just a matter of hours, Baltimore police ran from one part of the City to the next investigating multiple shootings.

Ava-Joye Burnett has reaction from the mayor with this latest burst of violence in the City.

Nine people were shot in Baltimore within hours. Now the mayor and police are repeating the same message to witnesses who are choosing to remain silent.

The violence started before the sun went down. Two teens and a worker from the store were shot in the Brooklyn neighborhood and then caught on surveillance a man running from the scene in a red hoodie. Police say he’s a suspect.

Hours later, another triple shooting. This time in East Baltimore along Luzerne Avenue.

Police say a man in his 20’s, in a wheelchair was shot in the head and two other people were also shot at that location. All three are expected to survive.

Then later that evening, another call in to police. This time in Northwest Baltimore. Two men were shot in the 3700 block of Reisterstown Road. One of them died.

“These incidents that took place in this short amount of time, as frustrating as they were, were all targeted incidents,” says Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Mayor Catherine Pugh was also very vocal about the violence. Saying police can’t do this job on their own.

“The way we are dealing with violence because somebody doesn’t do what you want them to do, or somebody didn’t do what you asked them to do, or somebody just violated what you thought they should have done, is out of control,” she says.

Nine people total were shot but only one person died.

Police say they are still investigating these shootings and they want for you to call Crime Stoppers with any details.

