Archbishop: OK For Baltimore Catholics To Eat Corned Beef On St. Paddy’s

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Archbishop William E. Lori has granted a dispensation allowing Catholics in the Archdiocese of Baltimore to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day, which lands on a Lenten day of abstinence in 2017.
The Archdiocese made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page.
Lent begins on Wednesday, March 1 and ends on Thursday, April 13.
St. Patrick’s Day is on Friday, March 17.
