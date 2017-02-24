Archbishop: OK For Baltimore Catholics To Eat Corned Beef On St. Paddy’s

February 24, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Archdiocese Of Baltimore, St. Patrick's Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Archbishop William E. Lori has granted a dispensation allowing Catholics in the Archdiocese of Baltimore to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day, which lands on a Lenten day of abstinence in 2017.

The Archdiocese made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page.

Lent begins on Wednesday, March 1 and ends on Thursday, April 13.

St. Patrick’s Day is on Friday, March 17.

