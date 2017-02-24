Man Charged With Murder After Landlord-Tenant Dispute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with first degree murder after police say he killed a man during a landlord-tenant dispute.
On Wednesday, Baltimore Police say, officers responded to the 500 block of Brunswick Street.
They say 40-year-old Sherman Smith, of the 2700 block of Harlem Avenue, had been shot and killed.
On Thursday, detectives arrested and charged Carlton Beachum, also of the 500 block of Brunswick Street.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook