Man Charged With Murder After Landlord-Tenant Dispute

February 24, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with first degree murder after police say he killed a man during a landlord-tenant dispute.

On Wednesday, Baltimore Police say, officers responded to the 500 block of Brunswick Street.

They say 40-year-old Sherman Smith, of the 2700 block of Harlem Avenue, had been shot and killed.

On Thursday, detectives arrested and charged Carlton Beachum, also of the 500 block of Brunswick Street.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia