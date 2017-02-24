Man Found Dead in Vacant Baltimore House Fire ID’d

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Fire Department has identified the man who died in a vacant house fire Monday.
The man was identified as David Burton.
The Fire Department was called at 3:30 p.m., about flames showing from a home in the 4600 block of Pall Mall Road.
Responding units were able to put out the flames, and during a search of the vacant 2-story duplex, found the man’s body inside.
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death and are investigating the cause of the fire.
Police arson units were called to the scene.
