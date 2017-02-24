Man Found Dead in Vacant Baltimore House Fire ID’d

February 24, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Fire Department has identified the man who died in a vacant house fire Monday.

The man was identified as David Burton.

RELATED: Body Found Following Fire At Vacant Baltimore House

The Fire Department was called at 3:30 p.m., about flames showing from a home in the 4600 block of Pall Mall Road.

Responding units were able to put out the flames, and during a search of the vacant 2-story duplex, found the man’s body inside.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death and are investigating the cause of the fire.

Police arson units were called to the scene.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia