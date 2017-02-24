Md. Lawmakers Push For Earlier Curfew For Teen Drivers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One Maryland lawmaker is pushing to turn back the clock on the current curfew for teen drivers. Safe driving advocates say it the right thing to do to keep young drivers safe.

Right now, teens are allowed out until midnight, but that could soon change to 10 p.m.

Advocates say too many young lives have been lost.

In June 2016, three teens died in a late night crash in Clarksburg, their pickup slamming into a tree.

“I just couldn’t comprehend it.”

And in June 2015, WJZ was at the scene of another deadly wreck that drastically changed lives.

Calvin Li and Alex Murk died after leaving an adult-supervised underage drinking party in Montgomery county.

For one Maryland lawmaker, it’s now a case of enough is enough.

“This bill is really about helping kids to get the experience they need driving,” says Montgomery County Delegate David Fraser-Hidalgo.

Fraser-Hidalgo is now pushing to get teen drivers off the road two hours earlier than what’s currently on the books.

Right now, with a provisional license, drivers under 18 can drive until midnight, but a new law could push it back to 10 p.m.

AAA, among other safe driving advocacy groups, supporting this push for an earlier curfew.

RELATED: Report: Millennials ‘Riskiest Drivers On Our Roads Today’

The Maryland Highway Safety office found in 2015, young driver deaths increased by 75 percent.

Young driver-involved deaths also went up 26 percent.

They also found yearly, on average, 52 people are killed and over 6,700 are injured by teen drivers.

“I’m not getting support from everyone,” says Fraser-Hidalgo.

WJZ is finding more than a few teen drivers who oppose a change.

“I think it’s very insulting if you trust us with our licenses we should be able to drive at night,” says teen driver Alexis Green.

“I think it’s pointless,” Amiah Muhammad says.

“10 o’ clock? That’s too early,” says Daniel Washington.

Even if passes, there would be exemptions for teens with jobs or school activities.

A hearing for the bill will be held next week in Annapolis.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook