Orioles VP John Angelos Says He Doesn’t Want Trump Throwing First Pitch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Executive Vice President of the Orioles John Angelos said on the B-more Opinionated Podcast this week that President Donald Trump would need to apologize for some of the statements he’s made before he’d be OK with him throwing out the first pitch at a game.

For the last 100 years, presidents have been invited to throw out first pitches on major league baseball Opening Days.

Since there wasn’t a baseball team based in D.C. for many years, there were a few instances in which presidents threw out the first pitch in Baltimore — George H. W. Bush in 1992 and Bill Clinton in 1993 and 1996.

But in 2017, Angelos has this to say about the tradition:

“I know the administration has taken on some criticism for it’s controversial positions concerning things that are considered to be problematic from a race, ethnicity, religious, gender, disability community…people in those communities have been spoken about very negatively by a candidate, now the President. My personal opinion, I think it’s incumbent upon any individual who leads a country to step away from those type of statements, to apologize for those statements and turn the page and then to move forward in embracing their community. Until that happens, it wouldn’t be my preference to have the President come throw a pitch.”

Angelos also said:

“Everybody wants to see whoever is in the office the President do extremely well. The first step to doing extremely well, is for this person who is in the office, to retract all these outrageous things that have been said and simply apologize. You don’t say those things about women, you don’t say those things about different ethnic groups… and if you do say them, you need to be big enough to apologize.”

The Orioles will celebrate their 25th Anniversary season of Oriole Park at Camden Yards this year.

Angelos is optimistic there will be an increase in fan attendance this season in part because of a stronger franchise and the celebratory season.

The Orioles will open the 2017 season in just a little over a month at Oriole Park against the Toronto Blue Jays as part of a five-game home stand beginning with Opening Day on Monday, April 3.

