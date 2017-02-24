Police: 2 Officers Wounded, 1 Suspect Killed In DC Shooting

February 24, 2017 4:35 AM
Filed Under: Police Shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say two police officers were wounded and a suspect killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C.The incident occurred late Thursday night on the northeast side of Washington.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference around midnight that both officers sustained injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. A police spokesman earlier said the officers were conscious and breathing while be taken to a hospital.

Newsham says a male suspect was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital. He also says a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Additional details were not yet available. Newsham says investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the incident.

