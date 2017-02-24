Police: 2 Officers Wounded, 1 Suspect Killed In DC Shooting

Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference around midnight that both officers sustained injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. A police spokesman earlier said the officers were conscious and breathing while be taken to a hospital.
Newsham says a male suspect was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital. He also says a weapon was recovered at the scene.
Additional details were not yet available. Newsham says investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the incident.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)