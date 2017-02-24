Police Officer Shoots Suspect After Nearly Getting Hit By Car

February 24, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Howard County Police

Clarksville, MD (WJZ) – A Howard County police officer who was nearly struck by a vehicle fired back at the car, striking the driver.

The incident took place in the 7200 block of Fawn Crossing Drive in Clarksville. Police say the driver was a wanted suspect, and he is now in critical but stable condition.

The officer was not injured.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information comes into our newsroom.
