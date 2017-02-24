Weather Blog: Another Day Near Record High

February 24, 2017 1:28 PM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The NWS forecast calls for a very warm day in store today with the area ensconced in the warm sector of a low pressure system passing through the Great Lakes.

Warm southerly flow expected through the day with mostly sunny skies and only scattered cumulus and some areas of high cirrus clouds.

Temperatures are very similar to yesterday, so expecting highs roughly the same as what was observed yesterday, perhaps a degree or two warmer. This should put highs in the 70s to near 80F, challenging the daily records.

Record high: 79° set in 1985 at BWI – Thurgood Marshall

