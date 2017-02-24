WEATHER BLOG: ‘Unstable Air’ Could Bring Storms

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.

Yesterday was off the charts. it has been warm but not warm and humid, and yesterday totally felt like a mid-Spring day. And we will do it again today! We missed the record yesterday by one degree, today our forecast high is 76°, the record is 79° set in 1985. Yesterday we “blowtorched”, we got well above the forecast high which was 73°. Who knows that may happen, again, today. But it was that humidity. and that “unstable air” may cause us some issues tomorrow.

There is a “marginal” chance of severe weather tomorrow for Western Maryland. As the cold front that will drop us to the upper 40’s swings across the area that “marginal” chance may migrate east across the state. What we are discussing here is a very Spring like scenario. Wild? Not really we are within a month of “calendar Spring.” And a thunderstorm as we approach the change of the seasons is not unusual. But to my way of thinking that is still usually a couple of weeks away.

As we look toward the end of Feb, and March starting, we will see temps rise again. And on that “happy note” let’s go ahead and start the weekend.

MB!