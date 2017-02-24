Wind Power Developer Appealing Denial Of Maryland Project

February 24, 2017 10:35 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A wind-power developer is appealing an administrative law judge’s denial of its plans for a 17-turbine project atop Dan’s Mountain, southwest of Cumberland.

Lawyers for Dan’s Mountain Wind Force LLC, a subsidiary of U.S. Wind Force, filed the notice of appeal to the Maryland Public Service Commission on Wednesday.

Chief Public Utility Law Judge Terry J. Romine issued a proposed order in January that said the project’s potential benefits were outweighed by its negative effects on those living near the site. The order would have become final Saturday.

The developer has argued that the project is a public necessity that will create jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia