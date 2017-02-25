Trump Says He Won’t Attend Correspondents Dinner This Spring

Best Places To See Indie Rock In BaltimoreGiven it's happening music scene, it's no surprise that a lot of performers with potential get their start in Baltimore. This is definitely encouraged by the number of venues throughout the city where people crowd to see Indie Music. Whether you're into the Indie Rock scene or not, it is well worth it to take some time to visit some of these locales and enjoy what may be the beginnings of the next musical sensation.