BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firefighter was injured while putting out a house fire in Columbia Saturday night.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, crews were alerted for a house fire in the 10900 block of Rum Cay Court in Columbia. The fire was called into 911 dispatchers by a resident of the home.

Upon arrival firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor of the two-story house with extension into the second floor. Crews were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire within 15 minutes. The two adults at home at the time evacuated before the arrival of emergency personnel. Both adults were evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused treatment. The house sustained extensive damage therefore the two adults will shelter with family.

One firefighter sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported for treatment to Howard County General Hospital. A water main break occurred during the incident but operational water supply was not affected. The Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently on location to handle the water main break. The fire incident is under investigation by the HCDFRS Fire Marshal’s Office.

