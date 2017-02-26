Actor Bill Paxton Dies At Age 61

February 26, 2017 11:16 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Actor Bill Paxton has died at age 61 from complications due to surgery, a representative for his family said in a statement.

Paxton’s most recent work was appearing in the CBS show “Training Day.”

The family representative issued a statement Sunday on the death. Further details were not provided.

Paxton, a Texas native, got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the ’70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera.

He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the ’80s and ’90s, appearing in films such as “The Terminator,” ”Aliens” and “Titanic.”

The statement says “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

The family requested privacy at this time.

