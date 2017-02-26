Ivanka Trump Visits Baltimore For Monster Truck Rally With Son

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First Daughter Ivanka Trump took a break from her duties in the White House for some weekend mommy-and-me time with her 3-year-old Joseph in Charm City Sunday.
The 35-year-old entrepreneur and mom of three spent time Sunday at the Monster Jam at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore with her eldest son.
Trump posted some photos on social media of her and Joseph enjoying the day at Royal Farms arena. The mother and son got to see shark monster truck and meet one of the drivers.
The pair also had a chance to climb inside one of the big trucks.
Ivanka had to head back to D.C. for the evening, as she and her husband Jared had to head out to her dad’s special event, the Governor’s Dinner at the White House.
Ivanka was in Baltimore earlier last week for with the Baltimore Urban League and met with local small business owners.
Meet Lisa Phillips. Once homeless, Lisa turned her life around when she founded her company, @CeleebrateUs — an event planning and gift basket company in Baltimore. Today, she serves her local community, mentors homeless youth and stands as inspiration for what one woman can accomplish with passion and perseverance. Lisa, I am in awe of you. Thank you for sharing your incredible story! #SmallBusiness #WomenEmpoweringWomen #NationalUrbanLeague
