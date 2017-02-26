Ivanka Trump Visits Baltimore For Monster Truck Rally With Son

February 26, 2017 9:49 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First Daughter Ivanka Trump took a break from her duties in the White House for some weekend mommy-and-me time with her 3-year-old Joseph in Charm City Sunday.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur and mom of three spent time Sunday at the Monster Jam at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore with her eldest son.

Trump posted some photos on social media of her and Joseph enjoying the day at Royal Farms arena. The mother and son got to see shark monster truck and meet one of the drivers.

Epic first Monster Truck show with the kids! #MonsterJam @monsterjamlive

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

The pair also had a chance to climb inside one of the big trucks.

Monster Jam!

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Ivanka had to head back to D.C. for the evening, as she and her husband Jared had to head out to her dad’s special event, the Governor’s Dinner at the White House.

From the monster truck show to the Governor's Ball…

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Ivanka was in Baltimore earlier last week for with the Baltimore Urban League and met with local small business owners.

