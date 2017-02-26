COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

Tornado Confirmed In La Plata Saturday

February 26, 2017 10:47 PM
Filed Under: heavy storms, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Maryland during Saturday’s violent storms.

It hit Saturday near the intersection of Crane highway and Rosewood Road in Charles County. Along the path, many trees were uprooted, snapped and toppled over.

“You can see the relocated out to the west, and then a begins to pick up intensity as it moves over the mountains and some of the strongest storms were actually spotted in southern Maryland where indeed a tornado was confirmed,” says Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram.

The rating was an E-F1, which is on the lower end, but still very strong with maximum wind speeds estimated at 90 miles per hour. The tornado traveled a path of about 8.4 impressive miles in length.

Chelsea says the storms that were seen throughout Maryland this weekend were associated with the potent cold front, which brought colder air.

