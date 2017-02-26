Weather Blog: Back To Typical February Temperatures

February 26, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now, it’s much colder and more typical of February.

High pressure will be anchored along the East Coast into Monday.

Sunday will feature clouds breaking for some sun at times, mainly in the afternoon. Winds will continue to howl from the West with occasional gusts to 25-30 mph.

Winds will diminish during Sunday night as skies clear out but there will be enough of a southwest wind to prevent temperatures from getting very cold. Regardless, most areas will fall below freezing.

