COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments, Tonight At 11

2 Critically Injured In Shooting Outside Maryland Bar

February 27, 2017 11:32 AM

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Two men are critically injured after a shooting outside an Oxon Hill sports bar.

Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a department spokesman, says the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday. It happened outside of Frank’s Sports Bar, near the intersection of Livingston and Oxon Hill roads. Robinson says the men were shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are working to determine a motive in the case and identify a suspect or suspects.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia