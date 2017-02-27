Goucher Poll Shows Hogan Remains Popular

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Governor Larry Hogan has been under fire recently from Democrats for not taking a stand against President Donald Trump.
However, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, a new poll from Goucher College is showing national politics is having little effect on the Governors state approval.
The poll shows Hogan’s job approval ratings have gone down slightly, but experts say the decline is cyclical. The poll finds 63 percent of Marylander’s approve Hogan, with 57 percent saying they would either definitely re-elect him or leaning toward voting for him in 2018. The poll has a 3.5 point margin of error.
The poll also addresses the public’s view on how Hogan is dealing with President Trump. The poll found 44 percent of people thought Hogan spent the right amount of time addressing the national issue while 30 percent thought he did not spend enough.
According to the poll, 62 percent of Maryland residents surveyed say the state is moving in the right direction.
