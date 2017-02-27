COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments, Tonight At 11

Goucher Poll Shows Hogan Remains Popular

February 27, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Goucher Poll, Governor Larry Hogan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Governor Larry Hogan has been under fire recently from Democrats for not taking a stand against President Donald Trump.

However, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, a new poll from Goucher College is showing national politics is having little effect on the Governors state approval.

The poll shows Hogan’s job approval ratings have gone down slightly, but experts say the decline is cyclical. The poll finds 63 percent of Marylander’s approve Hogan, with 57 percent saying they would either definitely re-elect him or leaning toward voting for him in 2018. The poll has a 3.5 point margin of error.

The poll also addresses the public’s view on how Hogan is dealing with President Trump. The poll found 44 percent of people thought Hogan spent the right amount of time addressing the national issue while 30 percent thought he did not spend enough.

According to the poll, 62 percent of Maryland residents surveyed say the state is moving in the right direction.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia