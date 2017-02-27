Police: Man Caught Dealing Heroin Out Of His Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was dealing heroin and marijuana out of his car.
Jayvon James Montgomery faces multiple drug possession and drug distribution charges after the Anne Arundel County Police Department got tips about a someone dealing drugs out of their vehicle.
An officer stopped the vehicle just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, near Mountain Rd.
The officer who pulled the vehicle over reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found more than 10 grams of marijuana, 25 capsules of heroin, and $460 in cash.
