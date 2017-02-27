Police: Suspect Wanted For Killing Pet Turtle During Burglary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have obtained a warrant for a suspect who they say needlessly killed a pet turtle during a burglary.

During the overnight hours between Jan. 20 and 21, while the woman was away, two suspects entered her residence in the unit block of Barnwell Court in Parkville through an unsecured ground floor window.

They allegedly stole numerous electronic devices and accessories, two television sets, gift-cards, checks and jewelry.

Before leaving, one of the suspects allegedly removed Donatella from her aquarium home, and impaled her with a knife-sharpener.

The resident returned to find her home ransacked, and Donatella dead on the floor.

On February 17 police arrested one of the suspects, identified as 24-year-old Calvin Krasheen Fogg of the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road.

A second suspect, believed to be the person responsible for killing the animal, is still outstanding.

He is identified as 23-year-old Michael Kennard Jones, previously known to reside in the 3200 block of McElderry Street.

He is wanted on charges of 1st degree burglary, aggravated cruelty to kill an animal, and is also wanted in connection with a previous home invasion robbery with a gun.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Jones is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Do not approach Michael Jones, as he is considered a dangerous subject.

Anyone with information on this case can also submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

