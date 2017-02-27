Toddler Swings Recalled After Reports Of Injuries, Including Broken Arms

COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

February 27, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Little Tikes, Recall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Little Tikes has issued a recall for its “Snug’n Secure” toddler swings.

The company has received about 140 reports of the swings breaking, including 39 injuries to children including abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

Two of the reported injuries included children with a broken arm.

About 540,000 units manufactured between November 2009 and December 2013 are being recalled.

They were sold Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide.

The swings have a pink T-shaped restraint in front with a Little Tikes logo and are suspended by four yellow ropes.

The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat.

The molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to “10”, “11”, “12” or “13”, it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of “9” on the INNER arrow combined with “43” or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall. No other date codes or other colored swings are affected.

If the molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp on your product is pointing to “09”, “10” or “11”, your product may be included in the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

