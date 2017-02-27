WWE Returning To Baltimore In 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WWE is coming back to Baltimore in June.
WWE Extreme Rules is returning to Baltimore for the first time in seven years.
The event will be held Sunday, June 4, at Royal Farms Arenea.
Tickets will go on sale March 4, at 10 a.m., with tickets available at the MECU box office at Royal Farms Arena box office, http://www.ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
According to a release from Royal Farms Arena, Extreme Rules will feature the following WWE superstarts:
Universal Chamption Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns
Seth Rollins
WWE Women’s Champion Bayley
Charlotte Flair
Sasha Banks
