2 Men Hurt When Propane Torch Ignites Materials In Truck

February 28, 2017 9:30 AM

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say two men were hurt after a recently used propane torch ignited materials in the back of their truck.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release that Monday afternoon, two workers had used a hot propane torch to put down striping on Pulaski Highway. Authorities say after the men loaded the equipment in their truck and started driving, they saw smoke coming from the truck bed.

Officials say the men tried to put the fire out with fire extinguishers; the blaze was put out by firefighters.

Raymond Sank was treated and released for burns to his hands at the Johns Hopkins Burn Center in Baltimore. His brother, Anthony Sank, was taken treated and released at a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

