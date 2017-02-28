Aberdeen Police Attempt to ID Man Connected to Plaza Theft

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police are attempting to identify a man believed to be connected to a theft at the Aberdeen Shopping Plaza.
Detectives say the theft occurred the week of Feb. 20.
In the surveillance video he is wearing a “Lakers” jacket and glasses that appear to be connected with a strap.
If you have any information please contact Detective Divel of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.
