COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments

Aberdeen Police Attempt to ID Man Connected to Plaza Theft

February 28, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Aberdeen Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police are attempting to identify a man believed to be connected to a theft at the Aberdeen Shopping Plaza.

Detectives say the theft occurred the week of Feb. 20.

In the surveillance video he is wearing a “Lakers” jacket and glasses that appear to be connected with a strap.

If you have any information please contact Detective Divel of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia