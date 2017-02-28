Maryland Mosques Targeted By Hate Mail

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two Islamic centers in Silver Spring received violent threats by mail.

They’re the latest targets of religiously-motivated attacks throughout our country.

Police say this incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime. This came as President Donald Trump condemns this wave of crime across our country.

The faithful at a Silver Spring mosque are still reeling after a terrifying message was dropped in their mailbox.

“It’s heartbreaking, but we can’t control anything. I don’t know what in their mind they want to do,” says Taiyab Mohiudden, trustee of the Islamic Education Society of Maryland.

Mohiudden found the note tucked in with the regular mail, which read:

I will pay $100 to charity for every Muslim slaughtered.

A similar disturbing message was found at the Muslim community center just a few miles away. The message also came on an index card. Police tell WJZ the envelope also had stamps from Europe.

The Council on American Islamic Relations was one of the first to find out.

“It really created anxiety and anger in me as well. Because what kind of person could leave a note like that?” Dr. Zainab Chaudry says.

Across the country, a wave of attacks on religious institutions has sought to intimidate.

Gravestones were toppled at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia. A mosque was set ablaze in Florida and mounting bomb threats at Jewish centers, including one in Owings Mills.

President Trump condemned these types of attacks.

“We are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms,” he says.

But at the mosque in Silver Spring, members aren’t locking their doors tighter, but opening them up.

“Come on in, talk to us. You have questions about Islam, you have questions about people from different countries? We’re here to help,” Altamash Ahmed says.

A community shaken, but not afraid.

The Islamic center says they have received many positive messages from the community, and have never had a problem with anyone until now.

The Islamic Education Society of Maryland is starting a fund to invest in security cameras for the outside of their building.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook