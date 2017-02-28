Michael Phelps Talks To Congress About Athlete Drug Testing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Phelps spoke out in support of more consistent drug testing for competitive athletes on Capitol Hill this morning.

The retired swimmer spoke before a congressional committee looking into ways to improve the international anti-doping system.

In a witness statement posted on the committee’s website, Phelps expresses his frustration in seeing athletes he knows are cheating “break through performance barriers in unrealistic time frames.” While Phelps says the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s demanding drug testing process “takes a toll,” he adds that it’s worth it to “keep the sport clean and fair.”

Phelps says he hopes one day that someone will break his record of 28 Olympic medals, but says that person needs “a fair opportunity to compete.”

“Now that I’m retired, I’m frequently asked if I think anybody will ever win more medals than me in my lifetime,” Phelps testified. “My answer to that question is: I hope so. I’d like to think there’s some little boy or girl out there now with an even bigger dream, an even stronger drive, to work harder than I ever did to do something that’s never been done before. But for that to happen, he or she must believe they will get a fair opportunity to compete. If we allow our confidence in fair play to erode, we will undermine the power of sport, and the goals and dreams of future generations. The time to act is now. We must do what is necessary to ensure the system is fair and reliable so we all can believe in it.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)