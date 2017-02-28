Police Searching For Teen Wanted For Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released the photo of a 19-year-old wanted for a murder on February 1.
Police say a murder warrant has been issued for William Neely for the murder of Donald Sympton.
Neely’s last known location was 3400 Echodale Ave.
Anyone with information about Neely’s whereabouts is asked to call (443) 968-8008, (410) 396-2100, text a tip to (443) 902-4824, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or send the tip to the Baltimore Police Department mobile app.
