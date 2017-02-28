COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments

Police Searching For Teen Wanted For Murder

February 28, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Murder Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released the photo of a 19-year-old wanted for a murder on February 1.

Police say a murder warrant has been issued for William Neely for the murder of Donald Sympton.

Neely’s last known location was 3400 Echodale Ave.

Anyone with information about Neely’s whereabouts is asked to call (443) 968-8008, (410) 396-2100, text a tip to (443) 902-4824, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or send the tip to the Baltimore Police Department mobile app.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia