Possible Governor Hopefuls Oppose Private School Vouchers

February 28, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Private Schools, Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three potential Democratic candidates for Maryland governor are calling to eliminate the use of public money for private school vouchers supported by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker took part in a news conference Tuesday to urge lawmakers to oppose Hogan’s $7 million allocation for the BOOST program. They say it steers taxpayer money away from public schools.

Benjamin Jealous, the former head of the NAACP, joined them. Media outlets reported Tuesday that Jealous also is weighing a run against Hogan, like Kamenetz and Baker.

Shareese Churchill, a Hogan spokeswoman, says the BOOST program has support from some leading Democratic lawmakers. She says it’s “deeply disappointing” to see the lengths some politicians will go to “advance their partisan agenda.”

 

