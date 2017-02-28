WEATHER BLOG: February Ends With Mild Day

Hi Everyone!

Another mild day, and believe me this is not getting old. Another WARM day tomorrow, and believe me this is not getting old. And this is how we end February, and start March. So will the new month follow the old adage or not.

If you don’t know that adage is, ‘If March comes in like a Lion it will go out like a Lamb, and vice versa.” Ok, 78° sounds Lamb-like to me. But the possibility of gusty weather may make the day look more like a Lion. Time will tell but do be advised we could see a wind gust in any thunderstorm of 50-55 mph.

Behind that front temps fall but falling below normal for only one day, Friday, will be below the normal 49° with a high of 44°. By the way there will be a shower or two around on Friday, and if that little bit of moisture occurs on Friday night, as temps drop below freezing, some one N&W of the Metro grid may see some wet snowflakes. WHOA!!!! But welcome to March.

Enjoy some beyond belief mild/warm weather in the short run.

MB!