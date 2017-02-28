Woman Gets 50 Years For Poisoning, Burning 5-Year-Old Son

COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

February 28, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Montgomery County Police Department

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for giving her 5-year-old son a fatal overdose of antihistamine before setting her car on fire with the boy inside.

Media outlets report that before 35-year-old Narges Shafeirad was sentenced Monday, she spoke about her bitter divorce and custody fight. She pleaded guilty in July to first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Dana.

An autopsy revealed Daniel died of a Diphenhydramine overdose in 2015 after prosecutors say Shafeirad forced him to swallow medication containing the antihistamine.

Prosecutors say Shafeirad then tried to stage a wreck after putting her son’s body inside the car, dousing it with gasoline and setting the vehicle on fire beside a Montgomery County highway. Responding police and firefighters found Shafeirad lying outside the car.

