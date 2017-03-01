7 Baltimore Police Officers Charged In Racketeering Conspiracy

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Possible Severe Storms Throughout The Area This Afternoon

March 1, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven Baltimore City police officers have been arrested and indicted for a racketeering conspiracy, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Offenses include allegedly robbing victims, filing false affidavits, and making fraudulent overtime claims. One of the officers is also charged in a separate drug distribution indictment.

A press conference will be held at 11:15 a.m. at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

