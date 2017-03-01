WJZ BREAKING: 7 Baltimore Police Officers Charged In Racketeering Conspiracy

Maryland House OKs Testing Limit To 2 Percent Of School Year

March 1, 2017 1:00 AM
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has approved a bill to limit school testing to 2 percent of the annual school year.

The bill passed 139-0 on Tuesday. The measure now goes to the Senate, where a similar bill is pending with 31 co-sponsors out of the Senate’s 47 members.

It would limit all district, state and federal mandated tests to 21.6 hours in elementary and middle schools and 23.6 hours in high schools.

The bill also would put teachers and parents at the table when decisions are made about changes to district testing.

Maryland State Education Association President Betty Weller says schools are facing an “over-testing crisis.” Supporters of the legislation tests are limiting instruction time.

