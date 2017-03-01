Md. Students Wear ‘We The People’ Shirts To Class After Posters Were Banned From Walls

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Westminster High School students have made good on their promise to wear t-shirts to school with images on them that were banned from the school’s walls just last week.

The “We the People” posters that some teachers were forced to take off their classroom walls depicted Latina, Muslim and African-American women in the same red, white and blue style of the “Hope” election posters for Barack Obama.

The posters were first put up by some teachers as part of an effort to promote diversity. But some complained, saying they were perceived as anti-Trump.

Shepard Fairey, the artist behind the Hope posters and the diversity posters, told CNN in January that those three groups could be “the most feeling that their needs would be neglected in a Trump administration.”

But the non-profit that helped create the posters widely, The Amplifier Foundation, calls its We the People campaign “a nonpartisan campaign dedicated to igniting a national dialogue about American identity and values through public art and story sharing.”

“After some reflection and some discussion, the posters came down until we can further examine the issue,” Stephen Guthrie, superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools, told WJZ last week.

“We don’t really have any guidelines in Carroll County in terms of what can be displayed, other than the classroom can’t be a forum for politics.”

Students tell WJZ being political was not the intent.

“That wasn’t the intent at all, to be political or partisan in any way,” said junior Madi Macera.

“There’s nothing partisan about it,” said Westminster junior Ryan Novotny. “It’s not being anti-Trump. Some students are very upset about this and I believe they have every right to be.”

The decision to take the posters down left many outraged and some students of color questioning the type of message that sends, with some saying that with the current climate nationwide, the posters are needed now more than ever.

“It was very empowering to me as a colored woman, in a county that is 93 percent white people,” said Avery.

“I want to see more diversity in the schools and not have students feel they’re not welcomed,” said Hamial.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook