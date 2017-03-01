NPS: D.C. Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Is March 14-17

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Washington’s cherry blossom peak bloom prediction for the 2017 season is March 14 to 17, the U.S. National Park Service announced Wednesday morning.
A National Cherry Blossom Festival kick-off press conference was held at the Newseum in D.C.
Due to the cherry blossom bloom prediction being five days earlier than the start of the festival, the start date was moved. The festival will now take place from March 15 to April 16.
The National Park Service says they will continue to monitor the development of the blossom buds and keep the public updated.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
