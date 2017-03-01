Paid Sick Leave Measure Advances In Maryland House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to require paid sick leave in Maryland is moving forward in the House of Delegates.

Delegates gave the bill initial approval Wednesday. The Democrat-controlled House could pass the legislation as early as Friday.

The measure would require businesses with more than 15 employees to provide earned paid sick leave.

The bill advancing in the House provides required paid leave to more people than an alternative proposal by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The governor’s proposal would require employers with more than 50 employees to provide paid leave. Employers with fewer than 50 employees would be given tax relief incentives. Hogan proposed the alternative to ease requirements on small businesses.

House Republicans sought to change the House bill to be more like the governor’s, but Democrats rejected the amendments.

