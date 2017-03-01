WJZ BREAKING: 7 Baltimore Police Officers Charged In Racketeering Conspiracy

Ravens Choose Not Use Franchise Tag On Brandon Williams

March 1, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Williams, Franchise Tag, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens did not use their franchise tag on defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

However, the Ravens said, “but we’re actively working on keeping the big man around.”

The franchise tag for defensive tackles was projected at $13.5 million for just one season. If the Ravens signed Williams, he would have had the second-highest cap hit on the team.

Williams isn’t the Ravens’ only free agent that they are actively trying to keep on the team. Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk and right tackle Rick Wagner both high priorities for the team and Williams will likely have a very high price tag.

