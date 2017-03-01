Warm Weather Could Bring Severe Storms To The Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland is expected to see some very mild temperatures this afternoon, but you may not want to go outside to enjoy it.

A cold front is expected to cut across the region bringing potentially severe thunderstorms along with it.

WJZ’s Marty Bass warns viewers the storms could cause some damage. “Some folk in the Mid-Atlantic will see hail, the chance of damaging winds, and even a tornado,” says Bass. “Some of those winds may be gusts up to 55 mph.”

#WJZ #FIRSTWARNINGWX Just in! We are ALL now in an "enhanced risk" area for severe weather today. @CBSBaltimore pic.twitter.com/mFoML7wWaI — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 1, 2017

The National Weather Service says severe weather is expected in the early afternoon, with the main threat being damaging winds.

Again, today will be a warm one. We are not used to temperatures like this to begin March. The high temperature today is expected to reach 78 degrees. But then a cool down is expected to end the week, with even a chance of some wet snow in some areas North and West of Baltimore on Thursday.

The weather roller coaster continues into the weekend with warm temperatures rebounding to 10 degrees above normal on Saturday and warmer on Sunday.

