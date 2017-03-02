AG Sessions Recuses Self From Russia Interference Investigation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself of any inquiry into Russian interference in U.S. election.
He made the announcement at a Thursday afternoon press conference after consulting with Justice Department lawyers about his role in investigations into Russian contacts by Trump campaign associates.
Sessions also issued a statement saying he never met with Russian officials “to discuss issues of the campaign.”
